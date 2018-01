OFLC Posts H-2B Processing Notice

Federal Register / Vol. 83, No. 15 / Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - "The Employment and Training Administration (ETA) of the Department of Labor (Department) is issuing this notice to announce to employers and other interested stakeholders about a process change to better assure fairness regarding the issuance of H–2B temporary labor certifications due to the unprecedented volume of applications received on January 1, 2018."