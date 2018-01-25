Expert: DHS Decision on TPS Renewal for Syrians Could Be Signal

Yeganeh Torbati, Reuters, Jan. 25, 2018 - "TPS for Syrians will expire at the end of March unless the Department of Homeland Security decides to extend it. The decision, due by Jan. 30, will affect some 6,000 Syrians. If their status is withdrawn, they could lose the ability to work in the United States and face possible deportation back to Syria, where the war rages into a seventh year. ... Stephen Yale-Loehr, a law professor at Cornell University, said the decision on Syria could indicate whether the administration dislikes the entire concept of TPS or simply thinks it was too leniently renewed in the past. “If the administration wants to make it known that they are considering whether to extend TPS on a case-by-case basis, Syria presents a much clearer case why it should be extended,” Yale-Loehr said. If they rescind the protection for Syrians, “then it signals that they think the concept and philosophy of TPS is unwarranted.” A DHS spokesman said the administration has not made a decision on Syria’s TPS, which was put in place in 2012, the year after the war began."