IRAC Releases 2018 Edition of Index of Unpublished BIA Decisions

IRAC, Jan. 25, 2018 - "The Immigrant & Refugee Appellate Center, LLC, is pleased to release the 2018 edition of its Index of Unpublished Decisions of the Board of Immigration Appeals. The Index now contains links to more than 2,000 unpublished BIA decisions selected for their potential to assist noncitizens in removal proceedings.

IRAC will update the Index on a monthly basis with newly issued unpublished BIA decisions. Purchasers will will receive emails each month for the rest of 2018 containing an updated version of the Index and a separate list of newly added cases. Purchasers will also receive a discount on IRAC’s same day BIA filing service for the rest of 2018.

For individual purchasers, the cost of the Index is $100. IRAC also offers group pricing to firms, law school clinics, and non-profit organizations. To purchase the Index, email author Ben Winograd at bwinograd@irac.net.

To preview the Index, and for answers to frequently asked questions, click here or visit http://www.irac.net/unpublished/index/."