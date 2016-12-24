Ho, Ho, Ho? USCIS Launches 44 Form Updates, Without Warning

USCIS, Dec. 23, 2016 (Be sure to scroll through five pages!)

From AILA, Dec. 23, 2016 - "Today, December 23, 2016, USCIS posted a large number of new form versions. The forms all have an effective date of today, December 23, 2016, and the website indicates that no other versions of the forms are acceptable, with the exception of Form I-129. It appears USCIS is accepting prior version of Form I-129. No prior notice of these changes was given, and there was no alert sent to stakeholders today.

AILA reached out to USCIS and made it clear that it should have given notice to stakeholders and to demand a grace period during which prior form versions could be submitted. AILA also noted that form vendors need time to reprogram the case management software systems. USCIS responded that while it strongly encourages people to use the new version of the forms, as indicated on its website, it is aware that there may be older editions of the forms that have already been completed and are in the queue to be mailed and/or filed. USCIS said that it will be flexible and will apply discretion when receipting forms, rather than rejecting them outright.

Affected forms include the following: I-90, I-102, I-129, I-129CW, I-129F, I-130, I-131, I-131A, I-140, I-191, I-192, I-212, I-290B, I-360, I-485, I-485 Supplement A, I-525, I-539, I-600, I-600A, I-601, I-601A, I-612, I-690, I-694, I-698, I-751, I-765, I-800, I-800A, I-817, I-824, I-910, I-924, I-924A, I-929, I-942, I-942P, N-300, N-336, N-400, N-470, N-600, and N-600K.

Please also note that regardless of the form edition submitted, applications and petitions postmarked or filed on or after December 23, 2016, must include the new fees or USCIS will reject the submission.

