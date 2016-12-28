E4FC Releases ITIN Guide (December 2016)

Iliana G. Perez, the National Immigration Law Center, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Asian Law Caucus and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center - "We are pleased to introduce our newest educational resource: E4FC's ITIN Guide.



WHAT IS THIS GUIDE FOR?

The purpose of this guide is to provide information, updates, and answers to frequently asked questions about the Internal Revenue Service’s Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).





WHO IS THIS GUIDE FOR?

This guide is for individuals who are not eligible to obtain a SSN and, therefore, are eligible to apply for an ITIN. DACA recipients will also find this guide useful because it includes information specific to DACA recipients who obtained an ITIN in the past and/or are determining whether they might need to renew or obtain one in the future.



WHY IS THIS GUIDE IMPORTANT?

For anyone who does not have a SSN, the ITIN is essential to earning a living as an independent contractor or entrepreneur. A separate guide discussing these possibilities is currently being written by E4FC and will be released in January.



WHY ARE WE RELEASING THIS GUIDE NOW?

It is important to understand the role of ITINs given the implications of potential changes to immigration policy and programs with the new administration. We encourage you to stay informed and connect with us to get the latest updates."

