EAD Extension for Certain Nepali F-1 Students

Federal Register / Vol. 81, No. 248 / Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - "This notice informs the public of the extension of an earlier notice, which suspended certain requirements for F–1 nonimmigrant students whose country of citizenship is the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal (Nepal) and who are experiencing severe economic hardship as a direct result of the earthquake in Nepal on April 25, 2015. This notice extends the effective date of that earlier notice. These students will continue to be allowed to apply for employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session provided that they satisfy the minimum course load requirement, while continuing to maintain their F–1 student status until June 24, 2018. DATES: This notice is effective December 27, 2016 and will remain in effect through June 24, 2018."