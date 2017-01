Georgia DACA Students Entitled to In-State Tuition Status: Rivera Hernandez v. Alford

"Plaintiffs have established that they are entitled to mandamus relief as a matter of law. Plaintiffs' Motion for Summary Judgment is GRANTED and Defendants are hereby compelled to perform their duty in applying the federal definition of lawful presence as it relates to students who are DACA recipients and to grant them in-state tuition status." - Rivera Hernandez v. Alford, Dec. 30, 2016.

[Hats off to Charles H. Kuck!]