BIA Amicus Invitation - Material Support Bar

EOIR, Jan. 9, 2017 - "Amicus Invitation No. 17-01-09

AMICUS INVITATION (MATERIAL SUPPORT BAR), DUE FEBRUARY 8, 2017

JANUARY 9, 2017

The Board of Immigration Appeals welcomes interested members of the public to file amicus curiae briefs discussing the below issue:

ISSUES PRESENTED:

(1) Does the word “material” in section 212(a)(3)(B)(iv)(VI) of the Immigration and nationality Act have an independent meaning, or is the phrase a term of art in which “material” has no independent meaning?

(2) Assuming there is a de minimis exception to the material support bar, does that exception apply to contributions of money?"