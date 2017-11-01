EB-5 ANPRM from DHS

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 7 / Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is considering making regulatory changes to the EB–5 Immigrant Investor Regional Center Program. Based on decades of experience operating the program, DHS has determined that program changes are needed to better reflect business realities for regional centers and EB–5 immigrant investors, to increase predictability and transparency in the adjudication process for stakeholders, to improve operational efficiency for the agency, and to enhance program integrity. This Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) is organized to include requests for comment immediately following discussions of the relevant issues. DATES: Written comments must be received on or before April 11, 2017."