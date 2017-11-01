Matter of Dhanasar: The New National Interest Waiver Standard - Cora-Ann Pestaina

Cora-Ann Pestaina, Jan. 10, 2017 - "Overturning nearly two decades of precedent on how an individual qualifies for the National Interest Waiver (NIW), the Administrative Appeals Office (AAO) of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently issued a precedent decision, Matter of Dhanasar, 26 I&N Dec. 884 (AAO 2016) which vacated Matter of New York State Dep’t of Transp. [NYSDOT], 22 I&N Dec. 215 (Acting Assoc. Comm’r 1998) on which USCIS routinely relied when adjudicating NIW petitions. ... [More...]"