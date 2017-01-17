Advance Copies of FR Notice, Rules re Cubans, Expedited Removal

This document is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 01/17/2017 - "This notice concerns the authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS or the Department) to place certain designated categories of aliens in expedited removal proceedings. On November 13, 2002, the former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) of the Department of Justice issued a notice designating certain aliens who arrive by sea, either by boat or other means, as eligible for placement in expedited removal proceedings, with an exception for Cuban citizens or nationals (hereinafter “Cuban nationals”). On August 11, 2004, DHS issued a notice designating certain aliens in the United States as eligible for placement in expedited removal proceedings, also with an exception for Cuban nationals. In light of recent changes in the relationship between the United States and Cuba, the Department has determined that the exceptions for Cuban nationals, contained in the designations of November 13, 2002 and August 11, 2004, are no longer warranted and are thus hereby eliminated. The rest of the November 13, 2002 and August 11, 2004 designations, including any implementing policies, are unaffected by this notice and remain unchanged."

This document is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 01/17/2017 - "This final rule revises Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulations to eliminate the categorical exception from expedited removal proceedings for Cuban nationals who arrive in the United States at a port of entry by aircraft. As a result of these changes, Cuban nationals who arrive in the United States at a port of entry by aircraft will be subject to expedited removal proceedings commensurate with nationals of other countries."

This document is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 01/17/2017 - "This final rule revises Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) regulations to eliminate the categorical exception from expedited removal proceedings for Cuban nationals who arrive in the United States at a port of entry by aircraft. This final rule conforms with a parallel Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulation. As a result of these changes, Cuban nationals who arrive in the United States at a port of entry by aircraft will be subject to expedited removal proceedings commensurate with nationals of other countries."