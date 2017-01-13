BIA on Definition of 'Conviction' for Adam Walsh Act Purposes: Matter of Calcano de Millan, 26 I&N Dec. 904 (BIA 2017)

Matter of Calcano de Millan, 26 I&N Dec. 904 (BIA 2017) - For purposes of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, Pub. L. No. 109-248, 120 Stat. 587, and section 204(a)(1)(A)(viii)(I) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1154(a)(1)(A)(viii)(I) (2012), a United States citizen or lawful permanent resident petitioner has been “convicted” of an offense where either a formal judgment of guilt has been entered by a court or, if adjudication of guilt has been withheld, where (1) a plea, finding, or admission of facts established the petitioner’s guilt and (2) a judge ordered some form of punishment, penalty, or restraint on his or her liberty.