EB-5 Investor Visa Proposed Rule

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 9 / Friday, January 13, 2017 - "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposes to amend its regulations governing the employment-based, fifth preference (EB–5) immigrant investor classification and associated regional centers to reflect statutory changes and modernize the EB–5 program. In general, under the EB–5 program, individuals are eligible to apply for lawful permanent residence in the United States if they make the necessary investment in a commercial enterprise in the United States and create or, in certain circumstances, preserve 10 permanent full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers. This proposed rule would change the EB–5 program regulations to reflect statutory changes and codify existing policies. It would also change certain aspects of the EB–5 program in need of reform. DATES: Written comments must be received on or before April 11, 2017."