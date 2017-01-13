New 9 FAM 601.12(U) - Discontinuation of Visa Issuance Under INA 243(d)

DOS, Jan. 3, 2017 - "INA 243(d) provides that upon being notified by the Secretary of Homeland Security that a government of a foreign country denies or unreasonably delays accepting an alien who is a citizen, subject, national, or resident of that country, the Secretary of State shall order consular officers in that foreign country to discontinue granting immigrant visas or nonimmigrant visas, or both, to citizens, subjects, nationals, and residents of that country until the Secretary of Homeland Security notifies the Secretary of State that the country has accepted the alien."