DHS Final Rule: Eliminating Exception to Expedited Removal Authority for Cuban Nationals Arriving by Air

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 10 / Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - "This final rule revises Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulations to eliminate the categorical exception from expedited removal proceedings for Cuban nationals who arrive in the United States at a port of entry by aircraft. As a result of these changes, Cuban nationals who arrive in the United States at a port of entry by aircraft will be subject to expedited removal proceedings commensurate with nationals of other countries. DATES: This final rule is effective January 13, 2017. Interested persons are invited to submit written comments on this final rule on or before March 20, 2017."