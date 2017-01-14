DHS Notice: Eliminating Exception To Expedited Removal Authority for Cuban Nationals Encountered in the United States or Arriving by Sea

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 10 / Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - "This notice concerns the authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS or the Department) to place certain designated categories of aliens in expedited removal proceedings. On November 13, 2002, the former Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) of the Department of Justice issued a notice designating certain aliens who arrive by sea, either by boat or other means, as eligible for placement in expedited removal proceedings, with an exception for Cuban citizens or nationals (hereinafter ‘‘Cuban nationals’’). On August 11, 2004, DHS issued a notice designating certain aliens in the United States as eligible for placement in expedited removal proceedings, also with an exception for Cuban nationals. In light of recent changes in the relationship between the United States and Cuba, the Department has determined that the exceptions for Cuban nationals, contained in the designations of November 13, 2002 and August 11, 2004, are no longer warranted and are thus hereby eliminated. The rest of the November 13, 2002 and August 11, 2004 designations, including any implementing policies, are unaffected by this notice and remain unchanged. DATE: This notice is effective on January 13, 2017. Interested persons are invited to submit written comments on this notice on or before March 20, 2017."