TPS Extended for Somalia (Jan. 17, 2017)

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 10 / Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announces that the Secretary of Homeland Security (Secretary) is extending the designation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for a period of 18 months, effective March 18, 2017 through September 17, 2018."