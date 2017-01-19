 Recent USCIS Form Updates (Jan. 17-19, 2017)

USCIS

January 19, 2017 Update to Form I-914, Application for T Nonimmigrant Status
New edition dated 01/18/17. Starting 03/20/17, USCIS will only accept the 01/18/17 edition. Until then, you can use previous editions dated 07/29/14, 5/04/12, 02/01/11, and 03/30/09.
January 17, 2017 Update to Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status
New edition dated 01/17/17. Starting 02/21/17, USCIS will only accept the 01/17/17 edition. Until then, you can use previous editions. However, all filings postmarked 12/23/16 or later must include the new fees or we will reject them.
January 17, 2017 Update to I-485 Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status Under Section 245(i)
New edition dated 01/17/17. Starting 02/21/17, USCIS will only accept the 01/17/17 edition. Until then, you can use previous editions. However, all filings postmarked 12/23/16 or later must include the new fees or we will reject them.
January 17, 2017 Update to Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker
New edition dated 01/17/17. Previous editions dated 12/23/16, 08/13/15, 03/26/15 and 10/23/14 are also accepted. However, all filings postmarked 12/23/16 or later must include the new fees or we will reject them.
January 17, 2017 Update to Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker
New edition dated 01/17/17. Starting 02/21/17, USCIS will only accept the 01/17/17 edition. Until then, you can use previous editions. However, all filings postmarked 12/23/16 or later must include the new fees or we will reject them.
January 17, 2017 Update to Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization
New edition dated 01/17/17. Starting 02/21/17, USCIS will only accept the 01/17/17 edition. Until then, you can use previous editions. However, all filings postmarked 12/23/16 or later must include the new fees or we will reject them.

