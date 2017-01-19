USCIS Policy Memo: The Role and Use of Interpreters in Domestic Field Office Interviews (Jan. 17, 2017)

USCIS, Jan. 17, 2017 - "To advance consistent standards for interpretation in interviews conducted by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), this Policy Memorandum (PM) provides guidance regarding the role and use of interpreters in certain interviews conducted in USCIS domestic field offices in the absence of agency-provided interpretation. It is the goal of USCIS, in light of legal, operational and financial factors, to expand its capacity to provide language assistance services during USCIS-conducted interviews. However, until such time as USCIS is able to provide such services, the guidance in this PM ensures the quality and accuracy of interpretation."