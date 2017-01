USCIS Policy Memo: Change of Gender Designation on USCIS Documents (Jan. 19, 2017)

USCIS, Jan. 19, 2017 - "This policy memorandum (PM) and accompanying revisions to the Adjudicator’s Field Manual (AFM) update U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy regarding procedures and requirements to change the gender designation on a USCIS-issued document."