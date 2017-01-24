Navigating the ITIN Renewal Process - Free Webinar (Jan. 25, 2017)

Navigating the ITIN Renewal Process: Implications for Immigrant and VITA Communities

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM MST



"Since the IRS announcement of mandatory ITIN renewals for a select group of ITIN holders several months ago, VITA programs have been in search of resources to help them prepare for the needs of ITIN filers during the 2017 tax season. CFED’s Taxpayer Opportunity Network has brought together leading experts from the IRS and the field to share resources and perspectives to guide you through the ITIN renewal process. During this webinar you will hear from Sharon Bradley with the IRS ITIN Program Office, Yuqi Wang from the National Council of La Raza, Jackie Vimo of the National Immigration Law Center, and Francine Lipman, a law professor from the University of Las Vegas specializing in tax law.

Topics will include:

* Understanding the ITIN Renewal Process

* What happens if an ITIN isn’t

* Common Errors on Form W-7

* Getting support from your local IRS TAC Office or LITC

* Resources for VITA programs and ITIN holders;

* Frequently asked questions;

* …and more!

Don’t miss out on discussion with key experts who can help provide the right guidance for VITA programs serving ITIN holders during the coming tax season.

This webinar is free, but advanced registration is required.