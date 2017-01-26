BIA Amicus Invitation No. 17-01-26 - ATTEMPT TO TRANSPORT A NARCOTIC DRUG FOR SALE

BIA, Jan. 26, 2017 - "Amicus Invitation No. 17-01-26
AMICUS INVITATION (ATTEMPT TO TRANSPORT A NARCOTIC DRUG FOR SALE), DUE FEBRUARY 27, 2017
JANUARY 26, 2017
The Board of Immigration Appeals welcomes interested members of the public to file amicus curiae briefs discussing the below issue:
ISSUES PRESENTED:
(1) Whether, assuming that Arizona prohibits at least one narcotic drug that is not within theFederal controlled substances schedules and that its statute is not divisible, a convictionfor attempt to transport a narcotic drug for sale under Ariz. Rev. Stat. §§ 13-3408(A)(7)and 13-3408(B)(7) is a crime involving moral turpitude. Please discuss in this regardMatter of Khourn, 21 I&N Dec. 1041 (BIA 1997), and Matter of Silva-Trevino, 26 I&NDec. 826 (BIA 2016).
(2) Whether the respondent is removable under section 212(a)(2)(A)(i)(II) or section212(a)(2)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act based on a conviction for attempt totransport a narcotic drug for sale under Ariz. Rev. Stat. §§ 13-3408(A)(7) and 13-3408(B)(7), in light of Mathis v. United States, ___U.S.___, 136 S.Ct. 2243 (2016);Lopez-Valencia v. Lynch, 798 F.3d 863 (9th Cir. 2015); and Matter of Chairez, 26 I&NDec. 819 (BIA 2016)."