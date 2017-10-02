Visa Bulletin For March 2017

"Note D. VISA AVAILABILITY IN THE COMING MONTHS

FAMILY-sponsored categories (potential monthly movement)

Worldwide dates:

F1: Up to several months

F2A: Up to one month

F2B: Up to five weeks

F3: Three or four weeks

F4: Two or three weeks

EMPLOYMENT-based categories (potential monthly movement)

Employment First: The category will remain “Current”.

China and India: A Final Action Date is likely to be imposed by August.

Employment Second:

Worldwide: Current

China: Up to five weeks.

India: Up to one month.

Employment Third:

Worldwide: Up to three months.

China: Up to six months.

India: Extremely limited forward movement.

Mexico: Will remain at the worldwide date.

Philippines: Up to six months.

Employment Fourth: Current for most countries.

El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico:

Some movement may be possible during the summer

months.

Employment Fifth: The category will remain “Current” for most countries.

China-mainland born: Up to two weeks.

The above final action date projections for the Family and Employment categories indicate what is likely to happen on a monthly basis through May or June based on current applicant demand patterns. Readers should never assume that recent trends in final action date movements are guaranteed for the future, or that "corrective" action will not be required at some point in an effort to maintain number use within the applicable annual limits. The determination of the actual monthly final action dates is subject to fluctuations in applicant demand and a number of other variables."