Legomsky and Yale-Loehr File Amicus Brief in Jennings v. Rodriguez

Cornell law Prof. Stephen W. Yale-Loehr writes: "Steve Legomsky and I signed the attached amicus brief in Jennings v. Rodriguez, the immigration detention bond case now pending before the Supreme Court. An excellent team at Ropes & Gray did a great job drafting the brief for us. It was obvious at the oral argument in Jennings that the justices were confused by the interplay between the various detention provisions in the INA and who can seek a bond hearing when. The Court sought additional briefing on this issue. Our amicus brief explains how the INA categorizes various noncitizens for detention purposes, including when and how they may be detained and the limited avenues currently available to review detention decisions. I think the brief will help anyone trying to understand the INA’s complex detention provisions."

Stephen W. Yale-Loehr

Professor of Immigration Law Practice, Cornell Law School

Co-Author, Immigration Law & Procedure Treatise