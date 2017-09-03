AAO on 'Function Manager' - Matter of G-, Inc.

Matter of G-, Inc., ID# 96255 (AAO Feb. 17, 2017) - "[T]o establish that the beneficiary will be employed in a managerial capacity as a "function manager" the petitioner must demonstrate: (1) that the function is a clearly defined activity; (2) that the function is "essential" to the organization; (3) that the beneficiary will primarily manage, as opposed to perform, the function; ( 4) that the beneficiary will act at a senior level within the organizational hierarchy or with respect to the function managed; and (5) that the beneficiary will exercise discretion over the function's day-to-day activities.