Free LexisNexis Webinar: The Impact of President Trump's Immigration Executive Orders on Employers and Employees (Mar. 16, 2017)

Start Date:3/16/2017

Start Time:2 – 3:35 P.M. ET

Duration:95 minutes

Earn:1.5 CLE Credits

The vital, complex and controversial U.S. immigration system just became more controversial in the wake of President Trump’s three executive orders. Lawyers are scrambling, courts are holding urgent hearings and companies are weighing the ramifications on their workforces. Government agencies are trying to keep pace with their shifting responsibilities. Individuals are wondering whether they will get back into the country or face deportation. They are wondering where they will be working in months and years to come and where they and their families will live. To discuss the impact on corporations, agencies and employees, we have enlisted two experts in the field. Stephen Yale-Loehr and Ronald Y. Wada are the widely regarded co-authors of the multi-volume “bible” of immigration law, Immigration Law and Procedure.

Topics we will cover:

An overview and impact of the three immigration executive orders relating to the border wall, travel restrictions and enforcement

Opportunities for hiring foreign nationals

Terminology: non-immigrant visas, immigrant visas, U.S. citizenship

Typical immigration timelines: students, international employees, families or asylees

Non-immigrant visa options: H-1B procedure, advantages, disadvantages, the cap, quota, lottery, masters category, cap exemptions and changing jobs

Fraud site visits and labor condition applications (LCA)

Timing and hiring for Opt and H-1B

O-1 for extraordinary, prominent individuals

Sponsoring for permanent residency

Program Electronic Review Management or PERM

EB-5 immigrant investors

Timing and planning for green cards

Impact on sanctuary campuses

CLE is approved or in the process of approval for 90 minutes of CLE credit. The type of credit allowed will be determined by the state governing MCLE Board.

SPEAKERS:

Ronald Y. Wada, Senior Counsel, Tafapolsky & Smith LLP: Ronald Y. Wada is senior counsel, Tafapolsky & Smith LLP, San Francisco, California. He specializes in preparing immigrant visa petitions for first preference extraordinary ability, outstanding researcher/professor, and multinational manager and executive categories as well as the second preference national interest waiver category, and the nonimmigrant O-1 visa category for individuals with extraordinary ability. He also has primary responsibility for overseeing appeals and troubleshooting difficult cases. Ron’s diverse immigration law background includes nonimmigrant visas, immigrant employment-based first and second preference petitions, labor certifications, consular visa processing, naturalization and denaturalization, asylum, and removal defense. He has extensive appellate brief writing experience, has published a best-selling book on degree equivalency for employment-based green card applications and has authored a variety of articles on topics in his areas of expertise in the legal journal, Bender’s Immigration Bulletin. He has appeared in oral argument before the federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and has been a participant in the Board of Immigration Appeals Pro Bono Project. Mr. Wada is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), and has served on numerous AILA national committees to help resolve immigration law issues having nationwide impact. He received AILA’s 2011 Edith Lowenstein Award for advancing the practice of immigration law, an AILA Presidential Commendation in 2006, as well as AILA’s Edward L. Dubroff Memorial Award for Excellence in Research and Writing in the Field of Immigration Law. He has received the top AV® rating for attorneys issued by Martindale-Hubbell®, and has been selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America. He has been a member of the editorial board for Bender’s Immigration Bulletin since 2000. Education: Mr. Wada holds a J.D. degree from the University of Colorado, a Ph.D. in Environmental Science & Engineering from UCLA, and a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from California State University, Los Angeles. He is admitted to practice law before the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the U.S. District Court, District of Colorado and the Colorado Supreme Court. Contact Info: wada@tandslaw.com

Stephen W. Yale-Loehr, Professor of Immigration Practice, Cornell Law School: Stephen Yale-Loehr has practiced immigration law for over 30 years. He is co-author of Immigration Law and Procedure, the leading 21-volume treatise on U.S. immigration law. He also teaches immigration and asylum law at Cornell Law School as Professor of Immigration Practice and is of counsel at Miller Mayer in Ithaca, New York. He also founded and was the original executive director of Invest In the USA, a trade association of EB-5 immigrant investor regional centers. From 1982 to 1986 Mr. Yale-Loehr practiced international trade and immigration law at a large law firm in Washington, D.C. From 1986 to 1994 he was managing editor of Interpreter Releases and executive editor of Immigration Briefings, two leading immigration law publications. Mr. Yale-Loehr is the coauthor or editor of many books, including Green Card Stories; America’s Challenge: Domestic Security, Civil Liberties and National Unity After September 11; Balancing Interests: Rethinking the Selection of Skilled Immigrants; Global Business Immigration Practice Guide; J Visa Guidebook; Understanding the Immigration Act of 1990; Understanding the 1986 Immigration Law and numerous law review articles. Mr. Yale-Loehr is a member of the New York bar and the U.S. Supreme Court. He chairs the asylum committee of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). He is also a founding member of the Alliance of Business Immigration Lawyers, www.abil.com, a global consortium of top business immigration attorneys. Education: B.A. degree from Cornell University in 1977 and J.D. cum laude from Cornell Law School in 1981. He was editor-in-chief of the Cornell International Law Journal. Contact Info: Phone: 607-273-4200, ext. 318 email: SWY1@cornell.edu