Tiwari v. Mattis Update (Apr. 5, 2017)

Tiwari v. Mattis, No. 2:17-cv-00242-TSZ, W.D. Wa. - "This action challenges unconstitutional national origin discrimination imposed by, inter alia, Department of Defense (DoD) guidance memoranda that, inter alia, summarily deny Plaintiffs -- who are all naturalized U.S. citizens -- the ability to apply for security clearances until after the term of their initial military enlistment, thereby crippling their military careers and preventing them from using their talents for the benefit of the national defense."

FIRST AMENDED COMPLAINT FOR DECLARATORY AND INJUNCTIVE RELIEF BASED ON DEPRIVATION OF CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

MEMORANDUM IN SUPPORT OF MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION