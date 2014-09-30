Visa Bulletin for May 2017

See notes D, E and F:

D. VISA AVAILABILITY IN THE EMPLOYMENT-BASED PREFERENCES

During the past six weeks the level of Employment-based First and Second preference

demand for adjustment of status cases filed with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration

Services has increased dramatically. Continued heavy demand for numbers will

require corrective action to hold number use within these annual limits.

Employment First Preference: A Final Action Date will be established for both

CHINA-mainland born and INDIA in the near future. Once such a date has been

established, there is some chance that it might advance slowly through September.

The date for these countries will once again become CURRENT for October, the first

month of fiscal year 2018.

Employment Second Preference: Worldwide, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico,

and the Philippines can be expected to become oversubscribed no later than July. It

is possible that there could be some forward movement of the established Final

Action Date by September. The date for these countries will once again become

CURRENT for October, the first month of fiscal year 2018.

E. SCHEDULED EXPIRATION OF TWO EMPLOYMENT VISA CATEGORIES

Employment Fourth Preference Certain Religious Workers (SR):

Pursuant to the continuing resolution signed on December 10, 2016, the non-minister

special immigrant program expires on April 28, 2017. No SR visas may be issued

overseas, or final action taken on adjustment of status cases, after midnight April

27, 2017. Visas issued prior to this date will only be issued with a validity date

of April 27, 2017, and all individuals seeking admission as a non-minister special

immigrant must be admitted (repeat, admitted) into the U.S. no later than midnight

April 27, 2017.

The final action date for this category has been listed as “Unavailable” for

May. If there is legislative action extending this category for FY-2017, the final

action date would immediately become “Current” for May for all countries except El

Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico which would be subject to a July 15, 2015

final action date.

Employment Fifth Preference Categories (I5 and R5):

The continuing resolution signed on December 10, 2016 extended this immigrant

investor pilot program until April 28, 2017. The I5 and R5 visas may be issued

until close of business on April 28, 2017, and may be issued for the full validity

period. No I5 or R5 visas may be issued overseas, or final action taken on

adjustment of status cases, after April 28, 2017.

The final action dates for the I5 and R5 categories have been listed as

“Unavailable” for May. If there is legislative action extending them for FY-2017,

the final action dates would immediately become “Current” for May for all countries

except China-mainland born I5 and R5 which would be subject to a June 1, 2014 final

action date.

F. SPECIAL IMMIGRANT VISA AVAILABILITY

The Department expects to exhaust the Special Immigrant Visas allocated by

Congress under the Afghan Allies Protection Act of 2009, as amended, not later than

June 1, 2017. As a result, the Final Action Date for the SQ category for certain

Afghan nationals employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government in Afghanistan

will become “Unavailable” effective June 2017. No further interviews for Afghan

principal applicants in the SQ category will be scheduled after March 1, 2017, and

further issuances will not be possible after May 30, 2017.

The SQ category for certain Iraqi nationals employed by or on behalf of the U.S.

government in Iraq is not affected and remains current, though the application

deadline was September 30, 2014.

The FY-2017 annual limit of 50 Special Immigrant Visas in the SI category was

reached in December 2016 and the Final Action Date remains “Unavailable.” As

included in the January 2017 Visa Bulletin, further issuances in the SI category

will not be possible until October 2017, under the FY-2018 annual limit.