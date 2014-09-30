Visa Bulletin for May 2017
See notes D, E and F:
D. VISA AVAILABILITY IN THE EMPLOYMENT-BASED PREFERENCES
During the past six weeks the level of Employment-based First and Second preferencedemand for adjustment of status cases filed with U.S. Citizenship and ImmigrationServices has increased dramatically. Continued heavy demand for numbers willrequire corrective action to hold number use within these annual limits.
Employment First Preference: A Final Action Date will be established for bothCHINA-mainland born and INDIA in the near future. Once such a date has beenestablished, there is some chance that it might advance slowly through September.The date for these countries will once again become CURRENT for October, the firstmonth of fiscal year 2018.
Employment Second Preference: Worldwide, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico,and the Philippines can be expected to become oversubscribed no later than July. Itis possible that there could be some forward movement of the established FinalAction Date by September. The date for these countries will once again becomeCURRENT for October, the first month of fiscal year 2018.
E. SCHEDULED EXPIRATION OF TWO EMPLOYMENT VISA CATEGORIES
Employment Fourth Preference Certain Religious Workers (SR):Pursuant to the continuing resolution signed on December 10, 2016, the non-ministerspecial immigrant program expires on April 28, 2017. No SR visas may be issuedoverseas, or final action taken on adjustment of status cases, after midnight April27, 2017. Visas issued prior to this date will only be issued with a validity dateof April 27, 2017, and all individuals seeking admission as a non-minister specialimmigrant must be admitted (repeat, admitted) into the U.S. no later than midnightApril 27, 2017.
The final action date for this category has been listed as “Unavailable” forMay. If there is legislative action extending this category for FY-2017, the finalaction date would immediately become “Current” for May for all countries except ElSalvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico which would be subject to a July 15, 2015final action date.
Employment Fifth Preference Categories (I5 and R5):The continuing resolution signed on December 10, 2016 extended this immigrantinvestor pilot program until April 28, 2017. The I5 and R5 visas may be issueduntil close of business on April 28, 2017, and may be issued for the full validityperiod. No I5 or R5 visas may be issued overseas, or final action taken onadjustment of status cases, after April 28, 2017.
The final action dates for the I5 and R5 categories have been listed as“Unavailable” for May. If there is legislative action extending them for FY-2017,the final action dates would immediately become “Current” for May for all countriesexcept China-mainland born I5 and R5 which would be subject to a June 1, 2014 finalaction date.
F. SPECIAL IMMIGRANT VISA AVAILABILITY
The Department expects to exhaust the Special Immigrant Visas allocated byCongress under the Afghan Allies Protection Act of 2009, as amended, not later thanJune 1, 2017. As a result, the Final Action Date for the SQ category for certainAfghan nationals employed by or on behalf of the U.S. government in Afghanistanwill become “Unavailable” effective June 2017. No further interviews for Afghanprincipal applicants in the SQ category will be scheduled after March 1, 2017, andfurther issuances will not be possible after May 30, 2017.
The SQ category for certain Iraqi nationals employed by or on behalf of the U.S.government in Iraq is not affected and remains current, though the applicationdeadline was September 30, 2014.
The FY-2017 annual limit of 50 Special Immigrant Visas in the SI category wasreached in December 2016 and the Final Action Date remains “Unavailable.” Asincluded in the January 2017 Visa Bulletin, further issuances in the SI categorywill not be possible until October 2017, under the FY-2018 annual limit.