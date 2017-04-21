Official FR Version of "Hire American" EO, with Anticlimactic H-1B Suggestions

Federal Register / Vol. 82, No. 76 / Friday, April 21, 2017 - "Sec. 5. Ensuring the Integrity of the Immigration System in Order to ‘‘Hire American.’’

(a) In order to advance the policy outlined in section 2(b)of this order, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labor, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, as soon as practicable, and consistent with applicable law, propose new rules and issue new guidance, to supersede or revise previous rules and guidance if appropriate, to protect the interests of United States workers in the administration of our immigration system, including through the prevention of fraud or abuse.

(b) In order to promote the proper functioning of the H–1B visa program, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labor, and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall, as soon as practicable, suggest reforms to help ensure that H–1B visas are awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid petition beneficiaries."