Bad Advice by Fake Immigration Attorney Overturns Conviction: Rila v. Florida

Rila v. Florida, Apr, 26, 2017, DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, FOURTH DISTRICT

"Anne Marie Rila appeals the summary denial of a rule 3.850 motion that alleged her plea was involuntary based upon misadvice from a person posing as an immigration attorney. Because her motion states a facially sufficient claim that is not refuted by the record, we reverse and remand for further proceedings."

[Hats off to Andrea Montavon-McKillip of Legal Aid Service of Broward County, Inc.!]