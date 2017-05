BIA on Persecutor Bar: Matter of Alvarado, 27 I&N Dec. 27 (BIA 2017)

Matter of Alvarado, 27 I&N Dec. 27 (BIA 2017) - The persecutor bar in section 241(b)(3)(B)(i) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1231(b)(3)(B)(i) (2012), applies to an alien who assists or otherwise participates in the persecution of an individual because of that person’s race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion, without regard to the alien’s personal motivation for assisting or participating in the persecution.