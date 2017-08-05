EOIR Adds 7 New Immigration Judges

EOIR, May 8, 2017 - "The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) today announced the investiture of seven new immigration judges. Chief Immigration Judge MaryBeth Keller presided over the investiture during a ceremony held May 5, 2017, at EOIR headquarters in Falls Church, Va. After a thorough application process, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Nina M. Carbone, Jennifer I. Gaz, Charlotte S. Marquez, Jose L. Peñalosa Jr., Donald W. Thompson, David C. Whipple, and Ryan R. Wood to their new positions. Biographical information follows....