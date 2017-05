BALCA on PERM, Free Text Boxes, Alternate Requirements: Matter of Texas Instruments

Matter of Texas Instruments, May 9, 2017 - The CO stated, "... the employer could have included the alternative requirements in the free text "Job Description" field in which it listed the job duties."

BALCA replied: "[W]e reverse and grant certification on the basis that no notice has been provided that alternate requirements should be listed in any available free text box."

Hats off to Susan Steger!