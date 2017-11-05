Stays Shrink for Subjects of Private Bills - ICE Letter to Congress

Kate Morrissey, San Diego Union-Tribune, May 9, 2017 - "Immigration officials told Congress on Friday that they will no longer hold off on deportations for individuals who have special legislation pending that would give them legal status to be in the U.S. “Private bills,” as they are known, affect a specific person or small group. About half of the 4,200 private bills introduced since 1983 have been to grant an individual legal immigration status in the U.S., according to data from Congress. Under Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s previous policy, the agency would postpone a deportation while waiting to see if a bill passed and became law. About six percent of private immigration bills have become law since 1983. By reintroducing private immigration bills each Congressional session, members of Congress have been able to postpone deportations for years. They will not be able to do that any more, according to a letter that ICE sent to certain members of Congress on Friday. Deportations will not be automatically postponed. If the chair of the Judiciary Committee sends a written request to ICE, the agency will postpone a deportation for up to six months, but it will no longer repeatedly postpone deportations. ... Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, who has sponsored 91 private immigration bills since 1997 — the second highest for any member of Congress after former Sen. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii — issued a joint statement with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, calling the change “mean-spirited.” “Children’s and families’ lives are on the line. Private immigration bills are a critical safety net that Democrats and Republicans alike have carefully used for a small number of the most critical cases,” the Senators wrote in the joint statement."