BIA on Bosnian War, Persecutor Bar, Evidence, Burden of Proof: Matter of M-B-C-, 27 I&N Dec. 31 (BIA 2017)

Matter of M-B-C-, 27 I&N Dec. 31 (BIA 2017) - Where the record contains some evidence from which a reasonable factfinder could conclude that one or more grounds for mandatory denial of an application for relief may apply, the alien bears the burden under 8 C.F.R. § 1240.8(d) (2016) to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that such grounds do not apply.