36,000 DACA EADs Issued With One Day Validity - Ooops!

ImmigrationProf Blog, May 26, 2017 - "The Immigrant Legal Resource Center reports that, on May 23, 2017, USCIS learned of 36,000 employment authorization documents (Form I-765) for DACA issued in error with a validity date of one day, with many having the date of 5/12/2017. Service Center Operations is identifying these cases and affirmatively mailing new EAD cards to the affected individuals soon. USCIS is also in the process of training Customer Service representatives to answer questions regarding this issue and reaching out to the affected individuals directly. If you don't hear from USCIS in a reasonable amount of time, the ILRC suggests reaching out to USCIS through its customer service channels as outlined in this Immigrant Legal Resource Center advisory regarding elevating DACA cases."