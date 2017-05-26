CA1 on Asylum, Internal Relocation, Evidence: García-Cruz v. Sessions

García-Cruz v. Sessions, May 26, 2017 - "There is significant evidence in the record supporting a conclusion that relocation would be unreasonable. But García-Cruz has understandably focused on the BIA's failure to properly analyze the reasonableness factors, rather than whether the evidence compels a finding that internal relocation would be unreasonable, and neither the IJ nor the BIA weighed the reasonableness factors. Given the limited analysis on this issue, we think it best to remand to the BIA to consider it fully. We therefore grant the petition for review, vacate the BIA's order, and remand for further proceedings."

[Hats off to Randy Olen!]