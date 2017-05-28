Freedom University's MELT ICE Project

"Freedom University is proud to announce the launch of our emergency alert and response system: MELT ICE.



The Mass Emergency Lookout Text for Immigration and Customs Enforcement is an Atlanta-based SMS beacon to protect undocumented students from unlawful searches by ICE agents and other law enforcement officers on university campuses.



To receive alerts, sign up by texting REGISTER to 470-288-0077. Add this number to your contacts as MELT ICE. To report the presence of ICE agents on a college campus, text 470-288-0077.



The report is immediately investigated by a trained team of individuals on Atlanta university campuses, who will send out a mass alert if the report is substantiated.



MELT ICE is a project for students, by students, that was formed in response to Georgia's recent passage of HB 37, the nation's first "Anti-Sanctuary Campus Bill." If the state of Georgia is determined to ban sanctuary campuses and target undocumented students, we will build our own sanctuaries of learning and protect one another.



