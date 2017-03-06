BIA on Certificates of Citizenship - Matter of Falodun, 27 I&N Dec. 52 (BIA 2017)

Matter of Falodun, 27 I&N Dec. 52 (BIA 2017) - (1) Unlike a Certificate of Naturalization, a certificate of citizenship does not confer United States citizenship but merely provides evidence that the applicant previously obtained citizenship status. (2) The institution of judicial proceedings to revoke naturalization are not required to cancel a certificate of citizenship, which the Department of Homeland Security can cancel administratively upon a determination that an applicant is not entitled to the claimed citizenship status.