Free CLINIC Webinar: Immigration-Related Employment Discrimination (June 14th, 2017)

CLINIC - "June 14th, 2-4:00pm Eastern

Are you unsure what documents are required to verify employment eligibility? Do your clients complain that employers are asking for specific documents or too many documents? Is there any relief for clients who are fired or not hired because the employer misapplied the I-9 verification or re-verification requirements?

Join Liza Zamd, a Senior Trial Attorney from the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, on April 19th from 2-4PM as we discuss immigrant protections against citizenship status and national origin discrimination in the employment context.

Specific topics include remedies for discrimination arising in the Form I-9 and E-Verify contexts, and the legality of "U.S. citizen only" hiring policies or English language requirements. Participants will also learn about free hotline numbers where DOJ attorneys and investigators can provide you and your clients immediate information and direct assistance for certain employment issues. The last 30 minutes of this webinar will be devoted to answering participants’ questions."