Jessica Gets Her DACA Back!

Jeremy Redmon, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, June 12, 2017 - "A federal judge in Atlanta has ordered the government to reinstate a temporary reprieve from deportation for Jessica Colotl, a Norcross woman whose 2010 arrest in Georgia reignited the contentious national debate over illegal immigration.

In the 33-page preliminary injunction he issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Mark Cohen wrote that federal immigration authorities have “failed to present any evidence that they complied with their own administrative processes and procedures” in terminating the Lakeside High School graduate’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status.

He also wrote that Colotl has at all relevant times met the eligibility requirements for DACA. Cohen ordered the government to reconsider its decision to cancel her DACA status and her application to renew it consistent with its procedures.

“Counsel for defendants was unable to provide the court the actual reason for the decisions to terminate plaintiff’s DACA status and deny her renewal application,” Cohen added.

... Colotl’s attorney said Monday the judge’s decision comes with broader implications.

“The greater help for everybody in this case who has DACA or those who are subject to immigration rules and regulations is you can hold the government accountable,” Atlanta immigration attorney Charles Kuck said. “And sometimes it takes someone with great fortitude like Jessica to do it. But the reality is nobody should be afraid to stand up for their rights.” "