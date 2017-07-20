South Texas man wonders if he’s a citizen after Supreme Court ruling

Jason Buch, San Antonio Express-News, July 20, 2017 - "The Supreme Court has left Leonardo Villegas’ citizenship in limbo.

Things might be different if his mother had been born in Texas, like his father, but she was born and gave birth to Villegas in Mexico.

The standards Congress has set for derivative citizenship — becoming a citizen through a parent — are different depending on whether the mother or the father is from the U.S., so for the past two years, the 42-year-old construction contractor from Eagle Pass has been arguing he’s a victim of gender discrimination.

The Supreme Court agreed with that argument in a ruling last month. The justices found that a law setting a lower citizenship standard for the foreign-born children of unwed U.S. female citizens than the standard set for the children of unwed U.S. male citizens is unconstitutional. However, it remains unclear whether that means Villegas is a citizen, even though a U.S. district judge in San Antonio found that he is."