BIA on Adam Walsh Act: Matter of Izaguirre, 27 I&N Dec. 67 (BIA 2017)

Matter of Izaguirre, 27 I&N Dec. 67 (BIA 2017) - An offense may be a “specified offense against a minor” within the meaning of section 111(7) of the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act of 2006, Pub. L. No. 109-248, 120 Stat. 587, 592, even if it involved an undercover police officer posing as a minor, rather than an actual minor.