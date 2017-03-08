BIA on AOS, Termination of Asylee Status: Matter of N-A-I-, 27 I&N Dec. 72 (BIA 2017)

Matter of N-A-I-, 27 I&N Dec. 72 (BIA 2017)

(1) An alien who adjusts status under section 209(b) of the Immigration and Nationality

Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1159(b) (2012), changes his or her status from that of an alien granted

asylum to that of an alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence, thereby

terminating the alien’s asylee status. Matter of C-J-H-, 26 I&N Dec. 284 (BIA 2014),

clarified.

(2)The restrictions on removal in section 208(c)(1)(A) of the Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1158(c)(1)(A)

(2012), do not apply to an alien granted asylum whose status is adjusted to that of an

alien lawfully admitted for permanent residence pursuant to section 209(b) of the Act.