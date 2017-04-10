DOS Cable on DNA Testing (Jan. 24, 2017)

UNCLASSIFIED 17 STATE 6984, Jan 24, 2017 - "Consular Officers should be made aware that 9 FAM 601.11-1 (A)(3) and 9 FAM 601.11-1 (B) have been amended to allow for submission of direct sibling-to sibling and half-sibling DNA test results as one way of establishing sibling relationships. Consular officers may now recommend direct sibling-to-sibling DNA testing and accept results of 99.5 percent or greater as probative evidence. Results with a probability of less than 99.5 percent may still represent a bona fide biological relationship, and the officer may not use such results alone to exclude the relationship."