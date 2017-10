DOS Cable on EU Laissez-Passer (Apr. 7, 2017)

UNCLASSIFIED 17 STATE 33754, Apr 07, 2017 - "9 FAM 402.3-4(C) and 9 FAM 403.9-3 have been updated to reflect the Department’s acceptance of the European Union’s ("EU ") new laissez-passer travel document ("EULP") as a "passport" for visa issuance and travel to the United States. Only A-1, A-2, and G-3 visas may be placed in an EULP for representatives and staff members of the EU traveling for official EU business."