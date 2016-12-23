NSEERS Bites the Dust!

This document is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on 12/23/2016 - "The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is removing outdated regulations relating to an obsolete special registration program for certain nonimmigrants. DHS ceased use of the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) program in 2011 after finding that the program was redundant, captured data manually that was already captured through automated systems, and no longer provided an increase in security in light of DHS’s evolving assessment of the threat posed to the United States by international terrorism. The regulatory structure pertaining to NSEERS no longer provides a discernable public benefit as the program has been rendered obsolete. Accordingly, DHS is removing the special registration program regulations. DATES: This rule is effective [12/23/2016]."

New York Times, Dec. 22, 2016 - "The Obama administration is dismantling a dormant national registry program for visitors from countries with active terrorist groups — a program that President­-elect Donald J. Trump has suggested he is considering resurrecting. The registry, created after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, has not been in use since 2011, so the move is largely symbolic and appeared to be aimed at distancing the departing administration from any effort by the new president to revive the program, known as the National Security Entry­-Exit Registration System, or Nseers."