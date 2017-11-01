The Wall: A Special Report

Texas Standard, Jan. 9, 2017 - "Building a wall along the 2,000-mile border between the United States and Mexico was a signature plank of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. His win in November is bringing the reality of that proposal into focus. The U.S. has 650 miles of existing barrier and Texas has the most border left open. In this special report, the Texas Standard speaks with local officials, business owners, landowners and residents living and working along the border. We explore how the community in south and west Texas transcends the border. We ask about the logistics of building a wall, what Trump’s proposal means to Mexicans living across the border, how the wall would affect wildlife in the area and what a wall would mean for those working in border protection."