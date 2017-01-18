Maeve in America: The Dan-el Episode (Podcast)

"With all this talk about wall building, bad hombres and refugees as Skittles, comedian Maeve Higgins is beyond ready to change the conversation around immigration. She's traveled all the way here from Ireland to bring you funny, beautiful and sometimes maddening immigration stories, told by the people who’ve lived them. For the season finale, Maeve follows Dan-el Padilla Peralta on a journey to rival Odysseus; from an undocumented child living in homeless shelters in New York City to a Classics professor at an Ivy League college, she learns of his continued fight to become a legal resident of the United States. Plus, data from the always fresh Mona Chalabi and sage wisdom from Define Americans’ Jose Antonio Vargas. Jeff Sessions looms large, with his infamous 2006 words from the Senate Floor still booming today. Oh, and Maeve forces a reluctant robot to do her dirty work." - www.maeveinamerica.com