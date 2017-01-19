Trump Immigration Crackdown Could Begin on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Brian Bennett, Los Angeles Times, Jan. 19, 2017 - "Trump’s transition team has planned a “very robust few weeks” of executive actions on immigration, energy policy, crime and combating terrorism, Spicer told reporters Wednesday. He said Trump will sign “four or five” executive orders within hours of taking the oath of office Friday and plans additional actions Monday. With a stroke of his pen, Trump could also end Obama’s move to protect from deportation hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the country illegally as children."